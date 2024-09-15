Danuel House: 'I cried because I felt like I was on the verge of really making a name for myself in the bubble'

My agent was hitting me up, asking what happened. And they basically said, “You did it.” I’m like, “How did I do it?” They said, “Because you opened up your door, and word of mouth said you did it.” Word of mouth! I said, “There was nobody in my room.” Man, I cried because I felt like I was on the verge of really making a name for myself in the bubble, like Tyler Herro did that year. I was thinking, “This is my time.”

Source: YouTube

Danuel House: I open the door, and I'm like, “What's up?” He's like, “I got NBA security with me, and I'm your team security.” So then, he says, “The NBA wants to search your room.” So I'm like, “For what? I'm in the bubble, there's nothing I can do.” And he's like, “They said they saw a girl come up into the hotel building, and they want to check your room.” So I'm like, “What? I mean, I just got the massage table, you know what I'm saying?” So I'm thinking nothing of it. I was like, “Well, no, I ain't going to let them in.” I told him, “Man, I don't feel comfortable letting him in there.” Even though the weed thing was lifted, I didn't need him seeing how many boxes I had. I had boxes, you know what I'm saying? So as I'm getting the boxes, I told him, and then he says, “All right. You can't come in.” So then he says, “I'm going to go up in there and look.” So I’m like, “Look for what?” And he says, “A girl.” So I looked at him and said, “What? A girl?” I knew I was good, and I was like, “Oh no, here we go.” I let him in my room. I let my team security, Brian Savage, in my room. He checks my room, and there’s no girl in there. They leave my room and search the building all day. They found a girl running around throughout the building. They end up catching her. -via YouTube / September 15, 2024

Danuel House: Okay, so y’all heard the way the story was painted out. It’s like if this was the room, the NBA just walked in, and boom, there’s House and the girl together. That’s how they made it sound. But nobody was in my room. That’s how they made it sound. Hey, before you say anything, nobody was in my room. If someone had been in my room, like they said, they would’ve kicked me out of the bubble. I was still in the bubble. I had to pass a test. If my team had taken the series to Game 7, I would’ve been able to play. I had to serve 10 days in confinement just because they said someone was in the room. -via YouTube / September 15, 2024

Honest to God, nobody on my team knew what was going on. Everyone was in disbelief. James even came to my room, like, “Bro, why didn’t you tell me?” I had to apologize to my team, even though I didn’t do anything. I had to apologize to my city, knowing damn well they didn’t catch a girl in my room. I remember I had to sit there with a look on my face, like, “I really have to do this when I didn’t even do anything.” -via YouTube / September 15, 2024

