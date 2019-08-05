Dare To Be Different With A 2011 Big Dog Pitbull

March to the beat of your own drummer using this orange dream.

Sometimes you want to be really different in all the right ways. Choosing this 2011 Big Dog Pitbull is a great way to do that, thanks to a unique look and feel. It really stands out in a sea of Harley Davidsons, Hondas, Suzukis, etc. without compromising what you really want. This bike is being offered to a lucky future owner through V Fine Motor Cars.

With a fairly customized look, this cruiser is ready to impress. The fiery orange paint and pinstriping on it are amazing, along with chrome on the wheels, exhaust, and more. Pull-back handlebars really add to the athletic appearance of this ride, while analog instruments show this bike is all about keeping things simple.

Power comes via a 1916cc air-cooled, four-stroke, V-Twin motor. Everything is routed to the massive cast-aluminum rear wheel through a six-speed manual transmission. A two-into-two exhaust system puts out a nice, deep tone when this bike accelerates, which is exactly what you’d expect from such a machine.

While you’re certainly going to look cool and enjoy plenty of performance on this motorcycle, all that doesn’t come at the expense of comfort. Details like a sprung seat and forward-mounted foot controls make it entirely possible to take the Pitbull on a longer road trip, so you’re not just confined to short jaunts around town.

Based out of Wichita, Kansas, Big Dog Motorcycles makes semi-custom bikes. The company started out in 1994 but unfortunately had to close its doors in 2011, but has recently fired up operations again. The Pitbull line started in the late 1990s and was a mainstay in the brand’s lineup until 2011. Since this brand is more niche than Harley Davidson and others, you’re not likely to see other guys rolling around on this bike that often, so it’s a unique ride.

