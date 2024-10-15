'I Dare You!': Jimmy Kimmel Taunts 'Scared' Trump With 1 Simple TV Challenge

Jimmy Kimmel hit back at Donald Trump after the former president demanded that Vice President Kamala Harris take a cognitive test.

“Pretty sure we all watched her ace that test when she handed you your tangerine ass in the debate,” Kimmel said on Monday night.

Trump’s demand came one day after Harris released a medical report from her physician saying she is “in excellent health.” Trump has refused to release his own report despite new questions about his own mental acuity.

Kimmel said there’s a way to solve this.

“Let’s have you both take a cognitive test live on television,” he said, then goaded the former president.

“C’mon, you’ve got a bigly brain. Your brain is the biglyest! You’ve told us that so many times,” Kimmel said. “If you’re too scared to debate again, I dare you to take a cognitive test against the vice president.”

Kimmel said Trump can even sell it as a pay-per-view event.

See more in his Monday night monologue: