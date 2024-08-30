Daredevil Chipmunk Gets Up Close With Bear to Steal Its Food

A brave chipmunk was spotted getting up close and personal with a bear in a New York sanctuary in order to steal its food.

This footage was captured by Susan Kowalczik, co-founder of the Orphaned Wildlife Center, who said that “the chipmunks around here have lost their minds.”

“I’ve never seen them go near the bears, let alone steal their food,” Kowalczik said. “Do they not realize how dangerous this is?”

Founded by Susan and Jim Kowalczik and Kerry Clair in 2015, the Orphaned Wildlife Center, in Otisville, New York, nurtures its animal residents, in the hope they can be returned to the wild.

Founded by Susan and Jim Kowalczik and Kerry Clair in 2015, the Orphaned Wildlife Center, in Otisville, New York, nurtures its animal residents, in the hope they can be returned to the wild.