Daresbury Hall: Bid to restore Georgian manor damaged in fire

Plans to restore a disused Georgian stately home badly damaged in a suspected arson attack have been submitted.

The bid to redevelop Daresbury Hall into a residential complex with 8 flats comes after a blaze destroyed much of the 1759 manor near Warrington in 2016.

LCH Daresbury Limited has also for permission to build 36 other homes across the hall's grounds.

The listed site had previously been for residential care.

The application, made to Halton Borough Council, will see Daresbury Hall converted into flats.

The coach house, stable block and other outbuildings across the hall's grounds will be restored and homes built.

Later extensions to the site are set to be demolished.

The hall, which has been supported by scaffolding since the fire, was built in the 18th Century, and passed between private owners before becoming a military hospital during World War Two.

It was later a residential care home run by the charity Scope, before it closed in the 1990s.

In 2015, a large cannabis farm was found in an annexe of the building.

