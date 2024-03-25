Darian DeVries named men's basketball coach at West Virginia after 6 seasons at Drake
Tommi Paris officiated the first half of the game before her unusual removal.
We've long become accustomed to JD hitting tape-measure drives, which is what made this swing so startling.
SYDNEY, N.S. — Riding one of the strongest seasons in recent curling history, Canada skip Rachel Homan had every reason to be confident entering the final at the world women's curling championship. On Sunday night, she again showed no fear and it paid off with her first world title since 2017. Homan made a game-turning split for three points in the ninth end and forced Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland to concede in the 10th for a 7-5 victory. "I believed in my team and my team believed in me," H
She first retired due to injuries in 2001 – before many of her current competitors were even born. Now she’s teaching everyone a masterclass in perseverance.
MONTREAL — The second Ilia Malinin took the ice on Saturday night, he decided he would try to play the ace up his sleeve. "I knew that this could be the best skate of my life,” he said. “Or it could go terribly wrong." The self-proclaimed “Quad God” lived up to his nickname, spinning through the air and landing his patented quad axel to open his free program. And the rest was history. Malinin hit five more quad jumps cleanly to snatch the men’s singles crown and set a record at the world figure
Watch UFC contender Amanda Ribas stop Luana Pinheiro with a perfectly placed spinning wheel kick to the head.
The penalty drops Alonso from sixth to eighth in the official Australian Grand Prix results.
The Latest on the second full day of the NCAA Tournament: Grand Canyon closes men’s first round with one last upset This Grand Canyon was a sight to behold, too. The private, Christian school in Phoenix knocked off fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s 75-66 in the final game of the opening round for its first NCAA Tournament victory in three tries. The No. 12 seed Antelopes — “Lopes” for short across their jerseys — advanced to face high-scoring Alabama in the second round Sunday in Spokane, Washington. Ty
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has canceled the North Korea-Japan World Cup qualifier scheduled for Tuesday in Pyongyang. FIFA on Saturday "decided that the qualifying fixture shall neither be played nor rescheduled" because North Korea couldn't come up with an alternative venue and there was no room in the calendar for a postponement. “The matter and match outcome will be referred to the FIFA disciplinary committee,” it added, which suggested North Korea will be sanctioned with a 3-0 forfeit. North Korea h
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have re-signed Kevin Pillar two days after they released the veteran outfielder. Pillar was in camp on a minor league deal before he was cut on Friday. Chicago announced on Sunday that it had agreed to a big league deal with the 35-year-old Pillar. The White Sox also designated right-hander Touki Toussaint for assignment before their spring training game against Colorado. Toussaint went 4-6 with a 4.97 ERA for Chicago last year, making 15 starts and f
TORONTO — Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews were front and centre on the marquee heading into Saturday. Two superstars redefining their sport poised for a mouth-watering matchup. A couple of Toronto's depth players took centre stage instead. Bobby McMann scored twice as part of a three-point night and Pontus Holmberg had two goals of his own as the Maple Leafs built a big lead before some nervy moments late on the way to topping Connor McDavid's Edmonton Oilers 6-3. "Team effort," said McMann,
Despite the pablum about unifying the game, many Tour members are disincentivized to see that happen.
Sunday's final round at the Valspar saw a pair of pros do the unthinkable, both good and bad.
British runner Jasmin Paris became the first woman ever to finish the legendary Barkley Marathons on Friday.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brady Skjei and Sebastian Aho scored as the surging Carolina Hurricanes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Sunday night for their sixth win in seven games. Frederik Andersen made 31 saves and earned his sixth straight win since returning from injury on March 7 as the Hurricanes picked up points in their seventh straight game. Carolina lost to Washington on Friday night. Nicholas Robertson scored and Joseph Woll stopped 41 shots for Toronto, which was coming off a 6-3 home w
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers started five rookies Saturday night against Denver, only the second time that has happened since starters were first tracked on NBA box scores more than 50 years ago. Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick in the draft, was in the lineup along with Duop Reath, Kris Murray, Toumani Camara and Rayan Rupert against the reigning NBA champions. That was the first time an NBA team sent out five rookies to start since the Golden State Warriors on April 26, 2012
This is Duke's second-straight comeback after being down at halftime.
All the information you need to get ready for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Trevor Bauer worked three scoreless innings against the Yankees on Sunday for the Diablos Rojos of Mexico City, who beat New York 4-3 in the first of two exhibition games. Bauer made his first start for Diablos Rojos, who recently signed him for five games. He allowed four hits, struck out three and walked two. “My command was a little bit off. I would have liked not to walk two people,” Bauer said. “It was my first time pitching at this altitude, so the ball is moving a littl
With just three more friendlies before the Euros, it was a far from ideal result for Scotland against the Netherlands. There was an ominous result for opening game opponents Germany - they eased to a friendly victory over tournament favourites France 2-0. Steve Clarke will have to be wary of a fast start from the host nation, with 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen forward Florian Wirtz scoring after just seven seconds for Germany.