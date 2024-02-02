Darius Rucker arrested for alleged drug offences
The Hootie & the Blowfish singer was taken into custody in Williamson County, Tennessee on Thursday and booked on three misdemeanour charges. According to TMZ, the country singer was charged with two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance. He also received a third charge for violating Tennessee's vehicle registration law, for reportedly having expired tags on his vehicle. Rucker, 57, was brought into jail around 10am and released around an hour later. His bond was set at $10,500 (£8,200)...