Darius Rucker Attends ‘Legend’ Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour with His 2 Daughters: ‘What an Amazing Show!’

The Hootie & the Blowfish frontman posed with his daughters Carolyn and Daniella at the concert

Darius Rucker /Instagram Darius Rucker with his daughters

Darius Rucker took his girls to see Taylor Swift!

On Saturday, Nov. 2, the country music star, 58, shared a photo on Instagram of himself and his two daughters, Carolyn and Daniella, at Swift’s Eras Tour.

"Took my girls to see the legend," Rucker captioned the post. "What an amazing show @taylorswift!!!!"

In the snapshot, the proud dad stands in between his daughters as they all smile. He was dressed casually for the occasion in a gray athletic zip-up and a red cap. Meanwhile, Carolyn, 29, was wearing a gray hoodie while Daniella, 23, rocked a white T-shirt.

The Hootie & the Blowfish frontman spoke highly of Swift, 34, in a Newsweek interview published in June, telling the outlet he loves "to see what she's doing."

"She's doing it the right way," Rucker said at the time. "She's doing it with great music and great shows."

He continued to share that he saw Swift perform with Brad Paisley in 2007 when she was "just a baby."

"I told her, 'You're gonna be a superstar,' " Rucker said. "It was just obvious."

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Eras Tour on November 01, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana

Rucker shares Carolyn with his ex Elizabeth Ann Phillips and Daniella with his ex Beth Leonard. He also shares his son Jack, 20, with Beth.

Last December, the musician praised his three children in his speech when he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Cary, Dani and Jack are my heart, they're my soul," he said. "They're everything to me, and everything I do is for them."

"It's just been an amazing thing to be your father," Rucker said to his children. "As great as all this stuff is, it's not as cool as being your dad, and I really mean that. I love you guys so much."