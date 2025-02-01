Darius Rucker Clarifies His Comments About Moving to London: 'Don't Get It Twisted, Y'all'

The country star revealed that while he is playing shows and creating new music in the U.K., "nothing will ever replace the Carolinas" as his home

Darius Rucker has the Carolinas on his mind — even when overseas.

The Grammy winner, 58, clarified in an Instagram post on Saturday, Feb. 1, that he has indeed been "living in London" while recording new material and prepping for new gigs. But, as he wrote, the city could never "replace" his home state of South Carolina.

Rucker's post follows his life update on the platform just two days before, when he revealed that he had moved to London and intended to play some shows in the U.K.

In his latest Instagram message, the "Wagon Wheel" singer opened by reminding fans that he's been a "traveling musician all my life."

"I’m living in London while working on some new music and playing some shows," Rucker wrote. "Always been on the bucket list — but don’t get it twisted y’all … nothing will ever replace the Carolinas and it is still home."

"Thanks for believing in me and supporting my music wherever we make it," he added. "Love y’all!"

The message to fans followed Rucker's Jan. 30 post, when he shared a handful of onstage performance snaps. “I can’t move to London and not play U.K. shows! Do you have your tickets yet? Limited VIP packages still available,” he wrote at the time. “See you soon!”

While in the U.K., Rucker is set to perform at the CMA Songwriters Series in Greenwich next month, per his website. After some summer dates in the U.S., he will play more U.K. shows in the fall in Belfast, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London.

Earlier in the month, Rucker posted some additional snaps from his latest stay in the U.K. and teased that he was "doing a thing." The South Carolina native, whose three children currently live in the U.S., has previously lived in both Nashville and Charleston.

Jason Kempin/Getty Darius Rucker performs at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on June 4, 2024

Rucker has often spoken fondly of his hometown of Charleston, including in 2019, when he told Greenville News that the city is "where I’m supposed to be." He once also renovated a historic property in Charleston, and featured it on his Design Network show Rucker’s Reno in 2022.

“I like the people a lot. My family’s here; my brothers and sisters are here," he told Greensville News. "I still live here because I feel like when I get off my bus, when I get off the plane, I feel like it’s home. So I think that’s where God wants me to be.”

Rucker has previously lived in Nashville with his now-20-year-old son, Jack, as he gave Architectural Digest a tour of the property in 2020. At the time, he revealed he and Jack "came here for the golf course" and "stayed for everything else."

Rucker is also dad to daughter Daniella, 23, with ex Beth Leonard, as well as daughter Carolyn, 29, from his past relationship with Elizabeth Ann Phillips. Back in November, the musician took both of his daughters to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, as he shared a family snap at the time alongside the caption, "Took my girls to see the legend. What an amazing show."

