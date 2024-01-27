Advertisement

Dark Clouds Loom Over Florida's Eastern Coast

Storyful

Dark skies and dangerous rip currents threatened Florida’s eastern coastline on Saturday, January 27, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.

Footage shows stormy skies over Dania Beach on Saturday morning.

A high rip current risk was active until 7 pm Saturday, according to the NWS. The weather service warned that rip currents were dangerous for all of Florida’s Atlantic coast beaches. Credit: @pbyrond via Storyful