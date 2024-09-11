Dark Clouds Swirl Over Southwest Louisiana as Residents Brace For Hurricane Francine

Dark clouds swirled over southwest Louisiana on Tuesday, September 10, as residents braced for the impact of Hurricane Francine.

The National Hurricane Centre said Francine became a Hurricane on Tuesday and was expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge to Louisiana on Wednesday.

X user Don Stevens said he filmed this video of the conditions in Vinton on Monday afternoon.

“No Francine yet but the clouds have arrived. Temps are pleasant but it does feel like a storm is brewing. Be safe out there and PREPARE!” he captioned the video. Credit: Don Stevens via Storyful