Dark on Netflix will end with season 3

Dark became an unexpected hit for Netflix last year – and the streaming giant has now confirmed the show will be renewed for a third and final season.

The news comes just a few weeks before the premiere of season 2, which is due to arrive on the streaming platform on Friday, June 21.

Showrunner Baran bo Odar has confirmed the third season, taking the renewal news to his Instagram account.

His statement on Instagram read: "And it's official! We are working on Dark Season 3. It is the final cycle of this great journey.

"We always had three seasons in mind when we developed Dark and are happy to tell you that we will start shooting the third and final season in 4 weeks so we can deliver you guys the final chapter of Dark next year.

Baran added: "Thank you Netflix for trusting us! Thank you to ALL THE DARK FANS AROUND THE WORLD! You are amazing! We love you!"









Dark's season 1 followed the story of four families in the fictional German town of Winden, as they investigated the disappearance of two young children and a mystery that linked back to the same town in 1986.

The finale of the first season left many fans with more questions than answers, especially after the shocking finale – which Digital Spy explained in more depth here.

Season 2 will open with scenes set in 1921, along with a new modern-day time period of 2020. This image of the second season's script gives a hint at different inserts from June 21, 1954, 1987 and in 2020.

Dark season one is available on Netflix now. Season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on June 21.

