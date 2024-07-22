‘Dark oxygen’ found on ocean floor could change understanding of evolution

It had been believed that oxygen could not be produced without sunlight - AYDIN MUTLU/ISTOCKPHOTO

Dark oxygen is being created on the ocean floor, scientists have discovered and it could change our understanding of how humans and animals evolved.

It was traditionally thought that only photosynthetic organisms – such as plants and algae – could generate Earth’s oxygen and that, until they evolved, aerobic life could not begin.

However, the Scottish Association for Marine Science (Sams) has found that oxygen is being created by metallic minerals 13,000 feet below the surface of the Pacific Ocean.

“For aerobic life to begin on the planet, there had to be oxygen, and our understanding has been that Earth’s oxygen supply began with photosynthetic organisms,” said Prof Andrew Sweetman, who leads the seafloor ecology and biogeochemistry research group at Sams.

“But we now know that there is oxygen produced in the deep sea, where there is no light. I think we, therefore, need to revisit questions like, ‘Where could aerobic life have begun?’.”

Natural batteries

Prof Sweetman made the discovery while sampling the seabed of the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, a mountainous submarine ridge that extends for nearly 4,500 miles along the north-east quadrant of the Pacific Ocean.

When his team initially detected oxygen, he assumed the equipment must be broken. However, the same readings kept occurring over a decade-long period, so he eventually contacted Prof Franz Geiger, of Northwestern University in Illinois, to find an explanation.

Prof Geiger discovered clumps of mixed metallic minerals, such as lithium and copper, can react with the seawater to create a natural battery, which can trigger electrolysis and split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

Laboratory tests showed that clusters of the metallic minerals, which can grow up to the size of a potato, can create significant voltage, potentially explaining the oxygen readings.

Scientists testing some of the metallic minerals in salt water - FRANZ GEIGER/NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY/PA

Prof Geiger said: “It appears that we discovered a natural ‘geobattery’.

“The polymetallic nodules that produce this oxygen contain metals such as cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and manganese – which are all critical elements used in batteries.

“These geobatteries are the basis for a possible explanation of the ocean’s dark oxygen production.

“Several large-scale mining companies now aim to extract these precious elements from the seafloor at depths of 10,000 to 20,000 feet below the surface. We need to rethink how to mine these materials, so that we do not deplete the oxygen source for deep-sea life.”

The research was published in the journal Nature Geoscience.