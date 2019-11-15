Dark season 3: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

Note: Contains MAJOR spoilers for Dark seasons one and two.

Predicting which Netflix shows will fly and which will fall is a tricky science to master, evidenced by Dark, which no-one really saw coming back in 2017.

The German sci-fi thriller became an instant hit, so much so that fans were actively counting down the days until the latest chapter – and it didn't disappoint following that staggering season finale.

The vast majority of viewers tore through season two at lightning speed and are more captivated with the drama then ever before, so it's good news that it's returning for a third (and final) season to tie up any loose ends (there are absolutely loads at this point).

"We will offer answers to the questions that our viewers have been asking and help untangle the story through time," said Dark co-creators and showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"It will be hard for us to walk away from those characters we have really grown fond of, but the beginning is the end, and the end is the beginning."

"Starting the production of the last season of Dark is much more than just the beginning of the production of the third instalment," said Kelly Luegenbiehl, VP of international originals at Netflix.

"We are literally going full circle with our first German original series and cannot wait for Jantje and Bo to fulfill their vision and reveal the final secrets to the audiences and fans around the globe that have embraced Dark from the start."

So, what can we expect? Here's everything you need to know about Dark season three.



Dark season 3 release date: When will it air?

The first season hit screens back in December 2017, but then fans had to wait more than a year and half for season two, which landed on June 21, 2019, the day Michael (who is also Mikkel) died by suicide and kickstarted the chain of events. Well played indeed.

But when can we expect season three?

Odar revealed on Instagram at the end of May that filming was about to begin: "And it's official! We are working on Dark season three. It is the final cycle of this great journey. We always had three seasons in mind when we developed Dark and are happy to tell you that we will start shooting the third and final season in four weeks so we can deliver you guys the final chapter of Dark next year.

