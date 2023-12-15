Dark Smoke Cloud Hovers Over Brooklyn Power Plant

Smoke plumes wafted from a Brooklyn power substation early on Friday, December 15, amid reports of power outages across New York City.

This footage, filmed by X user @petez_tweets, shows a black smoke cloud drifting above the Con Edison substation in Brooklyn.

According to the electricity provider’s website as of 1 am local time around 200 customers remained without power.

The cause of the smoke was not immediately clear. Credit: @petez_tweets via Storyful