Darren Augustine: £20k reward issued to find killer of father-of-two stabbed to death in Brentford

Police have offered a £20,000 reward to solve the killing of a 44-year-old father-of-two a year on from his murder in Hounslow.

Darren Augustine died after being stabbed in Brentwick Gardens, Brentford in the early hours of Friday, April 26 last year.

Despite the “tireless” year-long murder probe, those responsible for Mr Augustin’s death have yet to be prosecuted.

Met Detective Inspector Suzanne Soren said: “Despite the passing of time, the heartache felt by Darren’s family has not faded.

“Allegiances and friendships will have changed, in particular there may be people who felt they could not come forward before, but I urge you to do so now. Darren was only 44 when he was killed.

“He left behind a loving family who are desperate to know what happened to him. We still need the public’s help to find who was responsible for Darren’s brutal murder.”

Detectives urged anyone who was in the area at about 5am on the day of the killing who may have information to get in touch.

“We are offering a generous reward of £20,000 for any information that could lead to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for his murder so if you know anything at all, we encourage you to contact police,” said DI Soren.

She added: “Any information you have could help to take a killer off our streets, as well as giving a grieving family the answers they deserve.”

The probe previously saw eleven people arrested and then released on bail.

In a statement released after Mr Augustine’s death, his family described him as a “family man” who “did not have a bad bone in his body”.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police on 020 8721 4961 or contact detectives anonymously via the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.