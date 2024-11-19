Darryl Worley's Daughter Savannah, 16, Airlifted to Hospital with Broken Leg and Bruises After Car Accident: 'Please Pray'

The country star shares Savannah with wife Kimberly Perkins

Darrly Worley/Facebook Darryl Worley and daughter

Darryl Worley is asking for prayers after his daughter was in a serious car accident, landing herself in the hospital for multiple days.

On Sunday, Nov. 17, the country star, 60, shared a post on Instagram explaining that his daughter Savannah, 16, whom he shares with wife Kimberly Perkins, was recently in a "bad wreck" and rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

"I’m humbly coming to y’all with an a very serious request!" the dad of one began. "I’m flying back to Nashville from a show in New Mexico! Kimberly called and said Savannah had been in a bad wreck and was being life flighted to Vanderbuilt [sic] Medical Center in Nashville!"

He continued to share, "She has a broken leg, bruises, and lacerations! Please pray for her and pray I can get home to be with my baby girl and Kimberly!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Darryl Worley Remembers Joy and Pain of 'Have You Forgotten' 18 Years Later

"Also pray for the lady in the other car! I don’t have any details on the accident but just ask you to pray!! Thank you!" he added.

Along with his message, Worley posted pictures of the two cars involved in the accident, which were completely totaled.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

On his Instagram Stories, the singer shared live updates as Savannah went into surgery on Monday, Nov. 18. "Savannah is currently in surgery to repair her leg!!" he shared. "Kimberly and l are anxiously waiting to hear how things are going from the doctor! It should be another couple of hours before I have an update after surgery!"



Darrly Worley/Facebook Darryl Worley daughter Savannah

He continued, "Thank you so much for all the love and support! It means more than you will ever know! Please continue to pray for our baby girl!"

Four hours later, he added on his Instagram Stories, "Update! Savannah is out of surgery and doing well! She's resting now! The doctor said everything went well!"

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, the singer gave his followers a happy update on Savannah in a follow-up Instagram post, sharing a picture of the teen smiling in her hospital bed.

"It may be raining today but my sunshine is awake with a little smile on her face!!" the proud dad wrote. "It’s been a rough few days but we know God is in control and shielded Savannah in all of this!!"

He optimistically added, "Not sure when she will get to go home but today looks a lot better than yesterday or the day before!!"