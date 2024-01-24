Dartford Crossing QE2 bridge shut due to Storm Jocelyn's strong winds

A diversion route was in place

The QE2 bridge at the Dartford Crossing was shut after strong winds from Storm Jocelyn hit the UK.

National Highways closed the bridge, between Junctions 31 and 1A of the M25, at 01:45 GMT on Wednesday.

The agency said the closure was due to stay in place "in to and beyond peak times" and would only be lifted when it was "safe to do so".

A diversion was put in place to take traffic through one of the tunnels.

The bridge was opened in 1991 and carries around 180,000 vehicles each day.

