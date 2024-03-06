Darthard scores season-high 18 points, provides timely boost for Oklahoma in 74-71 win over Cincy

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Le’Tre Darthard scored a season-high 18 points and his two free throws with 13.3 seconds left in overtime helped carry Oklahoma to its 20th win of the season in a 74-71 victory over Cincinnati on Tuesday night.

Jalon Moore and Rivaldo Soares each scored 16 points for Oklahoma (20-10, 8-9 Big 12), which despite 20-of-55 shooting (36.4%) and 28 of 34 (82.4%) from the foul line. Darthard went 12 of 14 from the foul line.

The Sooners were absent starting guard Javion McCollum and key reserve John Hugley IV.

Freshman reserve Jizzle James scored 16 points, John Newman III scored 15 points, Dan Skillings Jr. 13 and Simas Lukosius 10 for the Bearcats (17-13, 6-11), which only distributed eight assists on 28-made baskets. James was 7-for-14 shooting while the rest of the Bearcats were 21 for 57.

After Darthard's final free throws and following a Cincinnati timeout, the Bearcats drove the length of the floor to set up a shot for Lukosius who came off a screen for a deep 3-pointer that bounced off the rim as time expired.

Darthard's 3 with 15 seconds left in regulation gave Oklahoma a 67-66 lead. Following a Cincinnati timeout, Lukosius missed a 3 with 3.3 seconds remaining. In the fight for position near the rim, Oklahoma's Sam Godwin fouled Aziz Bandaogo. With the Bearcats in the bonus, Bandaogo made 1 of 2 from the foul line to tie it.

Following another Cincinnati timeout, Otega Oweh dribbled the length of the floor and his shot from the right side bounced off the rim to force the extra session.

Losers of three of four, Cincinnati closes its regular season Saturday when it hosts West Virginia. Oklahoma closes its Big 12 campaign at Texas on Saturday.

