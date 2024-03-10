Dartmoor: Dog walkers told short leads now mandatory

Dogs on Dartmoor now need to be on short leads to protect nesting birds and other animals, park bosses have said.

The protective period will last from now until 31 July, Dartmoor National Park Authority said.

Dartmoor rangers have been out advising dog walkers, while handing out treats, leads and poo bags, they said.

Their advice included how vital it was to protect birds, as well as lambs, foals and calves.

The initiative was organised by Dartmoor National Park Authority, The National Trust and Dartmoor Livestock Protection Society.

Ella Briens, deputy head ranger, said: "The weekend of engagement was an important way for us to highlight the breeding season and explain that it's a particularly vulnerable time for Dartmoor's wildlife.

"We found most people were incredibly positive but were surprised to find some people didn't think the rules applied to them."

The park authority said birds such as the meadow pipit and skylark were building nests on the ground to incubate eggs while lambs, foals and calves were taking their first steps.

Dogs could frighten adult birds from their nests, while the animal could also cause "distress" to grazing livestock and their young.

Dog owners were also advised to stick to paths and pick up waste to take home.

