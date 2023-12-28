Dartmouth ferry service reduced

Dartmouth ferry with expand its capacity again in February

Dartmouth Lower Ferry has been reduced to one float and is due to return to a two-float service from Monday 5 February.

South Hams District Council said it was due to the higher ferry’s own maintenance period "needing to be juggled with the essential maintenance of the lower ferry’s Tom Casey float".

A trial to double the winter crossing service across the River Dart between Dartmouth and Kingswear had been set in response to community demand.

The council said both higher and lower ferries work together to ensure there is enough capacity to support communities crossing the River Dart at all times.

The reduction in service also means the lower ferry can fully support Maritime Coastguard safety inspections, the council said.

Councillor Victor Abbott, South Hams District Council’s executive member for community services, operations and leisure, said: "This essential maintenance will mean we can continue to offer a smooth-running service in the new year, as well as support with the demand when the higher ferry enters its own maintenance period."

Councillors Jonathan Hawkins, Ben Cooper and Ged Yardy, local Dartmouth District Ward councillors, said in a joint comment: "We are very lucky to have such a hard-working team that always make sure that our ferry service runs efficiently and professionally in all weathers, and we thank them for their dedication and support."

