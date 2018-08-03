Daryl Gibson to remain as Waratahs coach

SYDNEY (AP) — Former All Black Daryl Gibson will coach the New South Wales Waratahs in 2019 Super Rugby after leading the team to the semifinals.

Gibson has agreed on a one-year contract extension with the Waratahs, who won the Australian conference and beat the Highlanders in the quarterfinals before losing to the Lions in Johannesburg in the semifinals last weekend.

He will lead a changed coaching group next season as former Waratahs scrumhalf Chris Whitaker replaces Chris Malone as backs coach. Simon Cron will remain as forwards coach.

"I am really proud of how this team has developed and improved over the past 12 months to make the final four," Gibson said. "While our goal was to bring the Super Rugby trophy home, we can hold our heads high and reflect on a season in which we made massive inroads both on and off the field.

"The job is not done yet but we are excited about what's to come."