Dash camera video shows Amazon truck crash across lanes on Highway 50 in Sacramento

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

Video shared by a KCRA 3 viewer shows the moment an Amazon semi-truck smashed through a concrete divider on Highway 50, skidding across multiple lanes.

Latest Stories

  • Support, silence and confusion: Republicans respond to Trump's trade war

    WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump's unprecedented move to pull America’s closest neighbours into a trade war has left some Republican lawmakers precariously navigating how to support the leader's tariff agenda while their local economies brace for impact.

  • Ye, nearly nude wife Bianca Censori surprise on 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet

    Ye shocked at the Grammys red carpet Sunday alongside wife and model Bianca Censori.

  • 'Miracle On The Hudson' Pilot Has Just 3 Words For Trump's DC Crash Response

    Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, known for the heroic landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River, weighed in on the deadly midair collision.

  • Trump to cut off funding for South Africa

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday, without citing evidence, that "certain classes of people" in South Africa were being treated "very badly" and that he would cut off funding for the country until the matter is investigated. "South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY," Trump said in a Truth Social post. It is unclear what led to Trump's post.

  • Donald Trump has ruptured the Canada-U.S. relationship. To what end? And what comes next?

    Addressing both Canadians and Americans on Saturday night, at one of the most fraught moments in the history of relations between Canada and the United States, Justin Trudeau reminded listeners of John F. Kennedy's words when the late American president addressed Parliament in May 1961."Geography has made us neighbours. History has made us friends. Economics has made us partners. And necessity has made us allies," the prime minister said, quoting Kennedy.Trudeau did not repeat the next sentence

  • Canadian Lawmaker Hits Back At Trump, Mar-A-Lago's 'Gangster Class' Over Tariff Threats

    Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, suggested his country put tariffs on Elon Musk's "douche Panzer" should Trump follow through on his plans.

  • Trump Caps Off Chaotic Week With Unhinged Truth Social Spree

    Donald Trump posted a string of complaints aimed at Democrats and opponents of his controversial tariffs Sunday night, ending an already chaotic week by moving his conflict online. Trump aired his grievances on his social media platform, Truth Social, surrounding the nomination process for his administration picks. He then defended his tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China while threatening to pull funding for yet another ally and strategic partner altogether. Of 114 Trump nominees, eight hav

  • GOP Pollster Nearly in Tears Over CNN Panel ‘Jumping On Me’

    Veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz was driven nearly to tears Friday night after his CNN co-panelists took issue with how he dismissed the backlash over President Donald Trump’s comments about DEI hiring and the mid-air crash in Washington, D.C. Appearing on NewsNight With Abby Phillip, Luntz seemed to take things a little too much to heart after the show’s host objected to his argument. Lutz prefaced his comments by saying, “I think I’m alone in this group; I think I’m kind of afraid to be

  • Trump's Canada, Mexico, China tariffs suspend loophole behind fentanyl shipments

    President Donald Trump's new tariff orders against Canada, Mexico and China all contain clauses suspending a duty-free exemption for low-value shipments below $800 that is widely seen as a loophole that has allowed shipments of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals into the United States. Staunching that flow was a primary motivation cited by Trump in imposing sweeping import taxes on goods on the three largest U.S. trading partners. Absent a fully global end to the so-called "de minimis" exemption, it is not clear how effective Trump's approach will be at curbing the flow of fentanyl.

  • Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Abs in a Cutout Halter Gown at the 2025 Grammys

    Miley Cyrus had her biggest style moment of 2025 so far at the Grammys. The singer arrived wearing a dark cutout halter dress for the music ceremony.

  • Bill Maher Commends Trump’s Response to ‘Stupid’ DC Crash Question

    Comedian Bill Maher applauded President Donald Trump for what he said was a fitting response to a “stupid” question about visiting the crash site of the mid-air collision that killed 67 people this week in Washington, D.C. Taking press questions in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump was asked if he intends to see the crash site in the Potomac River himself. To which Trump responded, “You tell me, what’s the site? The water? You want me to go swimming?” On Friday’s broadcast of Real Time With Bi

  • Oil Jumps as Trump Slaps Tariffs on Biggest Crude Supplier to US

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged as President Donald Trump placed hefty tariffs on a range of imports, including crude from Canada and Mexico, threatening higher costs for American consumers. Most Read from BloombergWhen French Communists Went on a Brutalist Building BoomNew York’s First ‘Passive House’ School Is a Model of Downtown DensityHow the 2025 Catholic Jubilee Is Reshaping RomeTrump Paves the Way to Deputize Local Police on ImmigrationHistoric London Elevator Faces Last Stop in Labour’s Housin

  • Hero Pilot ‘Disgusted’ But ‘Not Surprised’ By Trump’s Response to D.C. Crash

    One of the nation’s most famous pilots had some choice words for President Donald Trump for seemingly blaming diversity, equity, and inclusion for the fatal mid-air collision in Washington, D.C. earlier this week. Known for his sanguine manner and aversion to partisan politics, Chelsey ‘Sully’ Sullenberger hit back against the Republican president on MSNBC’s The Last Word on Thursday as host Lawrence O’Donnell asked him for his take on the tragedy. “I don’t want to draw you into politics, but if

  • Willow and Jaden Smith's 2025 Grammys Red Carpet Moment Has Everything: Sparkles, Grills and Even a Castle

    The siblings' dad, Will Smith, is a presenter at the award show

  • Army identifies helicopter pilot Capt. Rebecca Lobach among 67 killed in DC plane collision. Here are some of their stories

    All 67 people on board the American Airlines regional jet and US Army Black Hawk helicopter that collided midair Wednesday night are presumed dead – a grim tragedy that has left a heartbreaking trail of mourning families in its wake.

  • Senators send Wild a powerful message after hit on Stutzle

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators aren’t going to let anyone go after their best players and let them get away with it.

  • 6 Changes That Could Come to Upper-Class Retirees’ Finances in the First Month of Trump’s Presidency

    Just over a week after President Donald Trump regained the White House, signs of financial change for upper-class retirees are already emerging. Americans are stunned at Trump's string of executive...

  • Mexico Pledges Tariffs on US While Calling for Cooperation

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks global trade. Sign up here.Most Read from BloombergWhen French Communists Went on a Brutalist Building BoomNew York’s First ‘Passive House’ School Is a Model of Downtown DensityHow the 2025 Catholic Jubilee Is Reshaping RomeTrump Paves the Way to Deputize Local Police on ImmigrationHistoric London Elevator Faces Last Stop in Labour’s Housing PushMexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum is readying counter-tariffs against the US after Pres

  • Kanye West Posts On Social Media, Apologizes To Kamala Harris And Follows Taylor Swift

    The rapper had a lot to say Saturday on X.

  • 21 Parents Who Went No-Contact With Their Grown-Up Children Are Sharing What The Final Straw Was, And At Least For Some Of These, I Kinda Get It

    "After 30 years of abusive behavior from a kid who sucked all of the oxygen from the room, I made my peace with the fact that I could do no more, that being a parent did not obligate me to take abuse from an adult child, and that he needs a level of professional help that he doesn't want and I can't make happen."