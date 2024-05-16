New dash camera video shows crash that left semi driver hanging over Ohio River
Baylee Carver, 17, was found dead on Tuesday, May 14, four days after her boyfriend, Joshua Biles, 20, allegedly told police he disposed of her body
Super Bowl kicker Harrison Butker stuck his foot in his mouth railing against “degenerate cultural values” during a commencement speech.
Investigators have located a boat that may have struck and killed the 15-year-old granddaughter of a US diplomat near Key Biscayne, Florida, on Saturday, authorities said.
LYON, France (AP) — An American accused of sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania college student in 2013 and later sending her a Facebook message that said, “So I raped you,” has been detained in France after a three-year search. A prosecutor in Metz, France, confirmed Tuesday that Ian Thomas Cleary, 31, of Saratoga, California, had been taken into custody last month and will be held pending extradition proceedings. Cleary had been the subject of an international search since authorities in Pennsyl
It went down an embankment near Greenwich, Connecticut.
CLARENCE-ROCKLAND, ONT. — Police say a community in eastern Ontario is shaken after an 11-year-old boy riding his bike was killed in a collision with a school bus. Ontario Provincial Police say the boy died in hospital after the crash near a Clarence-Rockland elementary school around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Const. Sydney Jones says it was a "devastating incident" in what she calls a tight-knit community. She says investigators are still piecing together exactly what happened and no charges have been l
The day before Elon Musk fired virtually all of Tesla’s electric-vehicle charging division last month, they had high hopes as charging chief Rebecca Tinucci went to meet with Musk about the network’s future, four former charging-network staffers told Reuters. After Tinucci had cut between 15% and 20% of staffers two weeks earlier, part of much wider layoffs, they believed Musk would affirm plans for a massive charging-network expansion. Musk, the employees said, was not pleased with Tinucci’s presentation and wanted more layoffs.
Donald Trump shouted about the case against him in remarks to reporters outside the Manhattan courtroom.
Behind Murdaugh's seemingly carefree life of parties, boating and hunting in South Carolina's Lowcountry, there was a crumbling facade he worked hard to protect
A Calgary man who killed his abusive father "because he saw no way out" should be handed the minimum parole ineligibility period, his lawyer argued Wednesday.Vincent Fong, 41, has diagnoses of autism, obsessive compulsive disorder and an intellectual disability.Vincent fatally stabbed his father Kwan Fong, 70, in January 2019.Defence lawyers Katherin Beyak and Curtis Mennie had asked the jury to return a manslaughter verdict, arguing their client's disabilities coupled with the abuse meant he co
William Leasure, killer cop, still denies the big crimes, the ones that put him in prison: orchestrating the contract murders of a beauty shop employee and a jazz bassist.
Three inmates charged in the violent killing of notorious Boston mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger while imprisoned with him in West Virginia have accepted plea agreements, court filings show.
"I was disappointed that my husband told me, 'You are not my mother' and 'I didn't do anything for my kids' mother, so why would I do something for you?'"
Isiah Williams took his daughter, Olisa, from his mother's arms during an altercation
Garry Hans, whose mother was one of the victims, said after the verdict was read he felt as if his mother and other family members were standing with them and saying thanks; another family member added that Gurpreet's conviction was the best Mother's Day present for Hans and the family.
The Israeli military is calling on the United Nations to investigate the presence of armed militants at a UN facility in southern Gaza after releasing video that shows armed men at the facility.
Herman Carroll was arrested in Branson, Missouri on May 11 after being on the run since 2000, reported the U.S. Marshall's Service
A prisoner nicknamed “The Fly” has become notorious in France overnight after a daring and bloody escape from a prison convoy in Normandy in which two guards were killed. Mohamed Amra, 30, has a long and violent criminal history that has now culminated in a high-profile search. Known as “La Mouche” (The Fly), Amra has also been referred to by other aliases such as “Yanis,” “Momo,” and “Schtroumpf” (Smurf).
Authorities announced last week that the remains of Jamilla Smith, 30, had been found. She was reported missing in December 2023
Enoch Turner, 25, was found guilty Saturday of first-degree murder, aggravated arson, aggravated child abuse and aggravated burglary