New dash camera video shows crash that left semi driver hanging over Ohio River

The Canadian Press

CLARENCE-ROCKLAND, ONT. — Police say a community in eastern Ontario is shaken after an 11-year-old boy riding his bike was killed in a collision with a school bus. Ontario Provincial Police say the boy died in hospital after the crash near a Clarence-Rockland elementary school around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Const. Sydney Jones says it was a "devastating incident" in what she calls a tight-knit community. She says investigators are still piecing together exactly what happened and no charges have been l