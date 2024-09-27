Dasha Says She's Prioritizing Her 'Heart' After Facing 'Ups and Downs' at 2024 People's Choice Country Awards (Exclusive)

"You can't let yourself get lost in the image," Dasha tells PEOPLE exclusively

Terry Wyatt/Getty Dasha attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 26, 2024 in Nashville

After her hit single "Austin" propelled her to country stardom, Dasha is learning to prioritize her mental health.

Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet of the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday, Sept. 26, Dasha (whose real name is Anna Dasha Novotny) opened up about how she's managing her newfound fame.



"It's been up and down these past few months, I have had to learn how to balance my mental health as a human mixed with being an artist," she tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"I've had a pretty busy schedule and I've had to learn, 'Oh, I need to make time to go play pickleball and go ride my horses because that's just as important as going and writing that song,'" Dasha, 24, continues. "It really is for this to be a lifelong career."

Related: Shania Twain Says She 'Bringing the Glamour' Back to Country Music Ahead of 2024 People's Choice Country Awards (Exclusive)

The "Talk of the Town" singer says she's realized she needs to "prioritize my heart and my health and my soul."

"I've learned that you're still a person at the end of the day," she adds. "You can't let yourself get lost in the image."

Still, she's grateful that her work is paying off — and can only describe her presence at the award show as "surreal."

Jason Davis/WireImage Dasha attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 26, 2024

Check out all of PEOPLE's full coverage here.



"Honestly, a year ago, if you told me that I'd be standing at the Opry attending the People's Choice [Country] Awards with five nominations under my belt, I would tell you that you're lying to me. I'm just so grateful to the country community and to all the fans here," Dasha says.

In April, she opened up to PEOPLE about the songwriting process behind "Austin."

Related: Zach Bryan and Beyoncé Among Top Nominees for 2024 People's Choice Country Awards — See the Full List!

"I was just so upset in this whole situation and I had so much anger to get out. I really wanted to write a song that channeled that because I needed some help in that area," she said at the time. "Adam Windler played guitar on it... and the rest of the song just flew out so easily. It was crazy."

At the awards show, Dasha received nominations for best new artist, best female song, best music video and song of the year for "Austin."

The 2024 PCCAs will air live on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT across NBC and Peacock from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.