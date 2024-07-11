Dashcam Captures Moment Power Poles Came Crashing Down Street in Windy Tucson

A driver’s dashcam recorded the dramatic moment a row of power poles came crashing down at an intersection in Tucson on July 5 as gusty winds hit the Arizona city.

Elvis Tello told Storyful that he was at a red light when he saw the poles coming down, and just had time to “move out of the way quickly”.

Tello’s video shows a first pole toppling, rapidly followed by the whole row.

Tello said that he later watched his rear camera footage, which he said was scary as he realized one pole was “going to hit me on the top of my head”.

“I was lucky,” he said. Credit: Elvis Tello via Storyful