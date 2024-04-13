Dashcam: FedEx truck crashes into concrete barrier

CBC

Two of Brampton City Hall's highest paid employees don't even work there.Ontario's recently released Sunshine List of public sector employees who make over $100,000 reveals that two former Brampton employees — one fired in 2018 and the other fired in 2022 — took home over $1.5 million combined last year.Per the list, David Barrick, who was fired two years ago from his role as chief administrative officer (CAO), made over $267,000 in severance and over $18,000 in benefits last year and $280,000 a