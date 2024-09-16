DATA: The changing income and poverty rates in Arizona

New data from the US Census Bureau show Arizona has a median household income of $77,315. The estimate, from the recently released American Community Survey is a 3.6% increase from 2022. The data new data also reports 12.5% of Arizonans live below the federal poverty line. Compared to other states, Arizona is solidly in the middle. The state is nearest to the overall US median household income of $77,719. States in the upper echelons of earning include California, Washington, Utah, and Colorado. At the opposite end of the spectrum are states stretching from Appalachia to the Mississippi basin.

