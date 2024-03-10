'Data-driven decision-making': Markham receives WCCD Platinum-Level ISO data certification for 5th consecutive year

The City of Markham has received recognition from the World Council on City Data (WCCD) for the fifth consecutive year.

The ISO 37120 (Indicators for Sustainable Cities) Platinum-level certification acknowledges Markham's position as a global and Canadian leader in data-driven decision making.

Markham became a member of the WCCD in 2019 and is now part of a worldwide network comprising more than 100 cities across 40 different countries.

“We take great pride in our ranking in many key indicators in relation to other global cities,” noted Mayor Frank Scarpitti.

Markham chief administrative officer Andy Taylor said that the city has benefited from participating in the WCCD certification process.

“It allows our city to benchmark ourselves against similar municipalities, while also supporting our goal of making data-informed decisions that support service excellence.”

A Canadian-led, global innovation, ISO 37120 is the first international standard for city data. With 104 fully numeric indicators across 19 themes, it helps to measure city services and quality of life, underpinned by standardized definitions and methodologies.

The WCCD was founded in 2014 and helps communities of all sizes worldwide embrace standardized, independently verified and globally comparable city data to become more sustainable, resilient, prosperous, inclusive and smart.

Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Markham Economist & Sun