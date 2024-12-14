Data: Homicides among ages 11-17 have increased in Louisville in 2024
Data: Homicides among ages 11-17 have increased in Louisville in 2024
Data: Homicides among ages 11-17 have increased in Louisville in 2024
TORONTO — Dozens of Canada Post workers gathered outside a delivery centre in east Toronto reacted with a mixture of frustration, disappointment and hope on Friday morning as Ottawa announced it was moving to end their nearly month-long work stoppage.
Crystal Mangum, the woman who accused three Duke lacrosse players of rape, now says she lied about the encounter
Eight people were hurt when a snowy wagon ride took a chaotic turn in Brockville, Ont., on Thursday afternoon, according to local police. Brockville police said the incident began around 1:30 p.m. on Front Avenue, where a man was offering horse-drawn wagon rides. Police said the horses became agitated during one trip and the driver lost control.The runaway horses pulled the wagon west, colliding with parked vehicles as they careened onto four-lane Stewart Boulevard, which connects Brockville's d
Earl Hollins was killed during a dispute with Anthony Ray Boyce on Friday, per police
HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors in Texas announced Friday that they will seek the death penalty against two Venezuelan men who are accused of killing a 12-year-old Houston girl after they had entered the U.S. illegally.
Hours of secretly recorded videos and phone calls have offered a rare glimpse into how the longest-serving legislative leader in American history operated behind closed doors. As the corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan stretches into its third month, testimony has covered his multiple alleged schemes, from kickbacks involving the state’s largest utility company to Chinatown developments benefiting his private tax firm. Jurors have heard from a congresswoman, former state legislators and the government’s star witness: a former Chicago alderman who secretly wore a wire.
The clerk reportedly told Mangione to return later in the day, when a room would be available
Authorities say an alleged carjacking on the B.C. side of the Peace Arch border led to a long police chase down a Washington state highway Thursday before the driver, who was found to have a machete, was arrested.Around 12:40 p.m. PT, Richmond RCMP said officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was not injured, RCMP said.U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the vehicle, a pickup truck, then sped into the Peace Arch border crossing, which connects Surre
"They pull a blanket out of their bookbag, and they lay outside and go to sleep," said a neighbor about the boys
Prince William and his royal family members adhere to many festive traditions but there is one the future King does not take part in. See photos.
The Utah mom influencer behind the viral "17 diapers" trend is being investigated by police after an internet uproar over a video that appeared to show her son flinching.TikToker Hannah Hiatt, previously known online as Nurse Hannah, has since deleted the video, which was filmed in a grocery store and appeared to show her toddler startling and briefly hiding his face as his father walks up to him. As People Magazine reports, the video sparked hundreds of comments from people concerned for the bo
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities have “no doubt” that two Vietnamese officials sexually attacked two young female servers at a restaurant during a visit to the country, but were unable to charge the men before they returned to Vietnam, police said Thursday.
Victims of major public corruption cases in Pennsylvania and Illinois are angry that President Joe Biden granted clemency this week to the two convicted officials.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The wife of a Wisconsin kayaker who faked his own drowning so he could leave her and their children and meet a woman in Eastern Europe filed court documents Thursday seeking to end their marriage.
The three suits, filed in New York state on Thursday, allege the mogul drugged and sexually assaulted three men between 2019 and 2022
Scott Jeff was handed a life sentence for the murder of Isabella Wheildon, two, and must serve at least 26 years.
A US serviceman was sentenced to five years in prison for kidnapping and raping an underage girl last year, an official from Naha District Court on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa told CNN Friday.
The man accused of killing a security guard inside a central Edmonton apartment building last week has an extensive criminal history of violent crimes dating back more than a decade.Harshandeep Singh, 20, who had been on the job only three days, was gunned down early Dec. 6 while patrolling a building in the Central McDougall neighbourhood.Surveillance videos circulating online appear to show the moments leading up the shooting: a man in a yellow security jacket is shoved into a stairwell, then
The couple, identified only as Rafael C. and María Gloria A., were found inside a car riddled with bullet holes in the Michoacán town of Angamacutiro.
Richard Fluegel Sr. was found dead inside a car after his son, Richard Fluegel Jr., allegedly tried to turn his body in