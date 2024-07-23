DATA: The increasingly likely matchup between Harris and Trump
With just over 100 days until the November general election, Democrats find themselves in unprecedented territory: finding a new presidential nominee.
Here's what she said would happen if someone younger entered the race.
The former president pushed conspiracy theories about Biden after his historic announcement.
While other candidates trail Donald Trump in polls, the former first lady leads by double digits. Can they get her to run?
President Biden is out of the 2024 race and backing Vice President Harris to take over his mantle in November, raising questions about what the polling can help us glean about her chances against former President Trump. Though Harris still has to win over enough delegates before the party’s national convention next month in order…
The former Trump aide’s criticism of Kamala Harris on Fox News earned a mocking response from her ex-husband.
Robert De Niro, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, reacted Sunday afternoon as news spread on Joe Biden’s decision not to seek a second term. De Niro offered his “respect, admiration, and affection” to Biden for his decision. “In an act of shrewd politics and selfless patriotism, Joe Biden is stepping aside to clear the …
"What a tell," said the cohost of MSNBC's "Morning Joe."
Keli Goff, a Daily Beast columnist and contributor to KCRW's Left, Right & Center, was nominated for two Emmy Awards for the documentary Reversing Roe.I strongly believe a woman—a Black woman—can become president of the United States. I just don’t believe Kamala Harris can. So, while it pains me to say it, I hope she will consider following Joe Biden’s lead by putting the country first and stepping aside.My family, some of whom agree with me on this, worried writing this column would disappoint
Democrats seized on Donald Trump's age Sunday—turning Republicans' attack on Joe Biden back on them.“The man is nearly 80-years-old and so the question is, can he serve another four years? I'm not sure he can,” former South Carolina state representative Bakari Sellers told CNN.The attack was unavailable to the party until 1.46pm on Sunday when Biden stepped aside but was waiting in plain sight.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your
Just hours before President Joe Biden announced he was stepping down from the 2024 race, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday that such a move might lead to legal challenges. Johnson, R-La., told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that it would not be possible for some states to switch out Biden for another candidate ahead of the presidential election in November. Election law expert Richard Hasen wrote that there is "no credence" to the notion that the Democratic Party could not legally replace Biden on the ticket, as he is not the nominee yet -- the nominating process generally takes place during the Democratic National Convention.
Many of the marquee names in Democratic politics began quickly lining up behind Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday, but one towering presence in the party held back: Barack Obama. The former president has not yet endorsed Harris; in fact, he did not mention her once in an affectionate — if tautly written — tribute to President Joe Biden that was posted on Medium shortly after Biden decided to bow out Sunday. “Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dea
"There isn’t a single candidate where I agree 100% on every issue. What is important to me is voting for someone who has the best intentions for our country and not their party in mind."
The "Daily Show" host had been highly critical of Biden's decision to run for reelection.
ABC News political contributor Chris Christie discusses the impact this political decision has on the Trump campaign.
‘I’ve given to everybody’ Trump once admitted
The "Face The Nation" host said her Democratic sources gave her the lowdown on the vice president's standing as the potential nominee.
Today's Trump Republicans clearly don't support the conservative principles I grew up respecting. It's MAGA's party now.
CNN’s Jeff Zeleny breaks down the potential candidates to join Vice President Kamala Harris as her running mate.
It's not just wealthy elites backing Harris—Democratic grassroots platform ActBlue raises a record amount of small dollar donations after Biden dropped out.
"Despite their current contretemps," the political analyst explained.