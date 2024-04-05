New Data Shows More Homeless on Tulsa Streets
New Data Shows More Homeless on Tulsa Streets
New Data Shows More Homeless on Tulsa Streets
The last few days have been agonizing, said Kendrah Wong, as she mourns for her son, who was killed in a dog attack earlier this week in south Edmonton.Kache Grist, 11, was a creative boy with a wild imagination, who liked to draw and make his own plushies, Wong said. He was also polite, kind and always willing to help someone."He's just the sweetest boy ever," she told CBC News Thursday. "He held the door for ladies. He helped them walk across the street if they needed a hand. He was so gentle.
A man testifying against suspect Christian Brueckner in court claimed that the suspect told him that Madeleine 'didn't cry' when he took her from her hotel room
Three armed men in white T-shirts carried out the targeted attack, police say.
A common question about universal basic income, or UBI, is how people spend the money, but early trials are showing promising results.
Gavan Rogers took his baby to the hospital, where staff found "mouth-shaped bruises" and teeth marks on the newborn
Police say he kidnapped her at gunpoint then drove to an abandoned property, where he was going “to hurt her.”
Thieves may have accessed the money storage facility's vault by breaking through the roof, sources told the Los Angeles Times.
In newly filed court documents, Michigan prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence the parents of school shooter Ethan Crumbley to at least 10 years in prison, alleging they have both showed a “chilling lack of remorse” after they were convicted for involuntary manslaughter.
The family of the four people who died in a murder-suicide incident on March 23 on a farm near Neudorf, Sask., has announced a private funeral to take place on Friday."It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gary Clifford Bender born December 9, 1957, his wife Joanne Lorene Bender born November 22 1965, and their two sons Andrew Gary Bender born December 11, 1989, and Cory James Bender born August 17, 1993," said the family in an obituary published by the Regina Leader-Post Wedn
Three men have been charged for their alleged roles in a Brampton road rage incident captured on video, while a fourth man remains outstanding, Peel police say.A 28-year-old man from Caledon was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief over $5,000 and uttering threats, Peel police said in a news release Monday.The other two men, a 23 year old from Caledon and a 28 year old from Brampton, were both charged with mischief over $5,000, according to police.The incident unfolded o
The RCMP has laid a number of charges after a drug bust in North West River over the weekend, but an advocate in the community is pointing to a lack of enforcement and the need for social programming. In a news release, the RCMP said they arrested a 30-year-old man on Thursday, after a drug bust on Sunday Hill Road in North West River, 38 kilometres north of Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Officers laid eleven charges after seizing cocaine, about $11,500 in cash, firearms and other drug use items. The R
Henderson Police DepartmentA Las Vegas area couple in their 70s was arrested Friday on allegations they hoarded and neglected hundreds of animals, with police revealing they made the horrific discovery of 30 dogs—10 of which were dead—stuffed into a rented hotel room.The arrests of Carolyn Luke, 72, and Timothy Miller, 79, became public Tuesday after multiple agencies shared the grisly details of their discoveries in multiple areas of the Las Vegas valley.Police in Boulder City, Nevada, said the
The Hamilton man who livestreamed himself unleashing a transphobic tirade and assaulting someone on a city bus in 2022 received a roughly seven-and-a-half month sentence on Thursday morning — longer than what Crown attorneys asked for.Ontario Court Justice Amanda Camara told Chris Pretula the sentence was meant to "send a message to other like-minded individuals that this type of hate and violence will not be condoned in our community."The sentence was also meant to deter the 44-year-old from re
“I can’t sleep, I feel like Robert is talking to me,” the man’s widow told a news outlet. “I hear his voice in my head all the time.”
A 33-year-old Arkansas mother was charged with battery after police said she forced her 7-year-old son to walk 8 miles to school in the dark.
A northern Virginia town has been excluded from a countywide police training academy after the town's chief complained about Chinese signatures on trainees' graduation certificates. Herndon Police Chief Maggie DeBoard complained that the academy director, Maj. Wilson Lee, used Chinese characters to sign the certificates that graduates receive when they complete training at the Fairfax County Criminal Justice Academy.
Kutcher and Diddy became friends while working at MTV in 2003
In images released by police, the suspect is seen pointing a gun at the drive-thru window of the Willowick Burger King where the employee worked.
The man, who authorities say was in the United States illegally, is accused of nearly decapitating his wife.
Lawyers for several defendants in the Georgia criminal case against former President Donald Trump and others have been weighing whether to press for a gag order against Atlanta-area prosecutor Fani Willis, especially if efforts to disqualify her fail, sources familiar with the strategy discussions told CNN.