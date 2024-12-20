DATA: In-state tuition trends for Arizona universities

Associated Press

A growing number of U.S. colleges and universities are advising international students to return to campus before President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated, over concerns that he might impose travel bans like he did during his first administration. At some schools, the spring semester begins before Trump will take office, so students may have to be back in class anyway. Here’s a look at what Trump has said and done and how schools and students are preparing for his second term: What did Trump do in the past?