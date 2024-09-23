Date set to decide future of music venue

The long-running saga over the future of The Leadmill could be coming to an end [BBC]

A hearing to determine the future of a much-loved music venue will take place later this year.

The tenants of The Leadmill in Sheffield have been locked in a battle with the venue's owner, Electric Group, since they were served with an eviction notice in March 2022.

The Leadmill's legal team was granted an adjournment in May to prepare fresh arguments and to allow them more time to respond to evidence submitted by Electric Group.

The rearranged hearing will take place at the Leeds Business and Property Court from 16 to 20 December.

Wayne Clark, representing Electric Group, told the BBC he expected the judge to make a decision in the new year "given the complexity of the issues".

Electric Group boss Dominic Madden has taken The Leadmill to court because he wants to run the site as a music venue himself under a new name.

Leadmill Ltd claim he could be breaching the law and cannot afford repair works that are needed.

Since it opened in 1980, the venue has hosted performances from acts including Coldplay, Oasis, Arctic Monkeys and The Stone Roses.

Bookings are listed on its website until November 2025, with a spokesperson previously telling the BBC it was business as usual while its future was decided.

Listen to highlights from South Yorkshire on BBC Sounds, catch up with the latest episode of Look North or tell us a story you think we should be covering here.

More on this story