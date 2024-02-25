New date set for Rocanville community meeting

Well, let’s try this again—the community meeting originally set to take place last month in Rocanville has now been scheduled for Feb. 26. Adverse weather and availability of some representatives forced the decision to reschedule the date, a meeting which the Rocanville Economic Development Organization sees as quite important for as many community members to attend as possible.“We just thought this would be a great way for everybody to come together and share any ideas or concerns that they have with keeping a positive spin on our meeting,” said Andrea Logan, Rocanville’s Recreation Director and also a member of the REDO.“We will have a survey for the community to fill out asking just a few questions about what they would like to see in the community and what they utilize in the community and then open it up for questions.”The event will take place at Nutrien Community Hall, starting with a coffee session at 6:30 before the meeting begins at 7 pm. While the goal is to keep the meeting to about an hour, many representatives from community groups will be on hand to field questions. One hot topic is housing in the community, as Logan noted.“We’re hoping it goes over well, and then we’ll have a community meeting a couple of times a year,” she said.Representatives from the Town, RM, Economic Development, Recreation, the school, daycare and RCMP are anticipated to be on hand. General areas of interest arising from the meeting will help shape future directions for the community as a whole.

Ryan Kiedrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator