‘Dateline’ Adds NBC News’ Blayne Alexander As Correspondent

The Dateline team is expanding, with NBC News’ Blayne Alexander joining Lester Holt, Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, and Dennis Murphy.

Alexander is a four-time Emmy Award nominee who joined the network in 2019 and has been featured on many of its shows, like TODAY, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, NBC News NOW, and NBCNews.com. Viewers have counted on her reporting across a wide range of stories, including the 2022 and 2020 elections, the COVID-19 pandemic, and nationwide protests around racial injustice, to name a few.

More from Deadline

“Blayne Alexander is an outstanding journalist who brings depth and perspective to every story she tells. Her ability to navigate complex topics has been evident throughout her career. We’re thrilled to officially welcome her to the Dateline family,” shared Liz Cole, senior executive producer of Dateline, and Paul Ryan, Executive Producer of Dateline, in a joint statement.

Alexander will hit the ground running this week following a four-month maternity leave. She and her husband Jay Bailey welcomed a second daughter to their team, Skylar, who joins big sister Sage.

Dateline, the longest-running series in NBC primetime, kicked off its 33rd season on September 27 with new episodes airing Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET. Up next, Morrison takes the lead on the case exploring the murder of Mary Ann Murphy from Humble, Texas. Murphy was found murdered in her bed in 2012; she was found to have been stabbed more than 70 times. As avid Dateline watchers know, that most certainly means it was personal. The episode airs at 9 p.m. Friday.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.