Here are the dates for 2025 Big Slick with KC stars Paul Rudd, Heidi Gardner and friends

The 16th Big Slick Celebrity Weekend will take place May 30-31, 2025, organizers of the charity event announced Tuesday.

The usual group of Kansas City stars are expected to co-host — Heidi Gardner, David Koechner, Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet and Jason Sudeikis. An “army of generous celebrity friends” is also promised.

The event is a “don’t miss” on Kansas City’s activities calendar every year, drawing stars from TV, film and music to town for several days.

What began in 2010 as a celebrity poker tournament to raise money for Children’s Mercy has become the city’s biggest celebrity event.

Guests for next year were not announced. But last year’s weekend drew nearly 60 stars, the largest roster in Big Slick history.

Big Slick alumni include Selena Gomez, Will Ferrell, Sheryl Crow, Jon Hamm, John Oliver and Olivia Wilde.

In recent years, Kansas City Chiefs players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, have shown up, too.

Travis Kelce had to be helped into a No. 87 jersey by Eric Stonestreet, left, and Paul Rudd as Patrick Mahomes squeezed into his at the Big Slick Party & Show last year. The jerseys were part of an NFL package that sold for $250,000.

Big Slick benefits pediatric cancer research at Children’s Mercy with both money and national attention that helps attract top talent to Children’s Mercy Research Institute.

Two events during next year’s weekend, as usual, will be open to the public:

The Big Slick Celebrity Classic game will take place May 30 on the main field at Kauffman Stadium before the Kansas City Royals-Detroit Tigers game. Anyone who buys a regular game ticket can watch the celebrities ham it up, err, try to hit the ball.

The Big Slick Party & Show, the weekend’s marquee event, will take place at the T-Mobile Center the next night, May 31.

For all the Hollywood glitter, those few days of Big Slick activities are often emotional for the homegrown hosts and their celebrity pals, some of whom spend time at the hospital with young patients.

Big Slick has become a chance for Rudd, Sudeikis and company to show off Kansas City. Last year Gardner said she has to stay chill when she recruits fellow celebrities to attend.

Kansas City native Heidi Gardner at last year’s Big Slick Celebrity Weekend.

“I had to lay off a little bit of saying, like, ‘It’s so fun, and you have to come and there’s nothing like it and we all wear T-shirts,’” the “Saturday Night Live” star, who brought several castmates with her last year, said at a news conference at the hospital. “But I also have to say, ‘It’s not a cult,’ because it’s sounding really cult-y.”

She said a friend who attended the year before had described Kansas City as “a big hug. I think we can all agree that immediately when you touch down you’re embraced.”

Noting how last year’s event was the biggest ever, Riggle called it “a testament to the great city of Kansas City because we show up and everyone here is so wonderful and nice.

“When people go back to New York or Los Angeles, they talk about this event and what a special thing it is.”

Additional details about next year’s event, including ticket prices, will be announced in the spring.

For ongoing updates and more information, visit bigslickkc.org or follow Big Slick on Facebook (facebook.com/BigSlickKC), Twitter (@BigSlickKC), Instagram (@BigSlickKC) and YouTube (youtube.com/BigSlickKC).