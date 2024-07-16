Daughter of Jodi Benson, Original Voice of Ariel, Is Portraying the Little Mermaid in New Production

Benson's daughter Delaney portrays Ariel in a new stage production of 'The Little Mermaid' that opened over the weekend in Miami

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Delaney Benson with her mom Jodi Benson

Jodi Benson’s daughter Delaney has become a part of her mom’s world in a new stage production.

Delaney plays Ariel — the same role her mother Jodi voiced in the 1989 animated film — in a new immersive production of The Little Mermaid at Area Stage in South Miami,

Jodi Benson/ Instagram Jodi Benson and Daughter Delaney

According to Area Stage’s official website, the new production is “a sleeker, shorter version in a new all-immersive space designed from the ground up to tell this story.”

The show officially opened on July 11 and Jodi, 62, attended opening weekend to support her daughter. A TikTok user posted a video on July 14 of the voice actress proudly watching Delaney perform Ariel’s song “Part of Your World” for the audience, with Delaney even giving her mom a loving nod. The clip then cuts to Jodi cheering for her daughter and the rest of the cast at the end of the show.

“Watching Delaney Benson play Ariel and Jodi Benson being the most supportive mom was honestly such an honor!!!” the TikTok user posted in her caption. “So lucky to have been able to witness this 😭.”

Jodi Benson/ Instagram Jodi Benson and Daughter Delaney

On July 2, Delaney spoke to the Miami Herald's Mamas Uncut about taking on the role of Ariel and said the new show is “different [from] the animated movie.”

"This is new adaptation. It’s 90 minutes. It’s immersive," Delaney said. "The audience will be right below [me]. I can see them. I can feel them. I can smell them. It’s like nothing I’ve ever done."

Delaney joked that her mother "didn’t do it on the stage. I’m not [an] actual mermaid.”

If she was offered to play Ariel a year ago, she likely wouldn’t have taken it on, Delaney told the outlet.

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

“I try to stray away from ‘the walking in the footsteps’ or ‘she’s just like her mom,’ because I’m not,” Delaney said. “We’re kind of a similar age of when [my mom] did voice of Ariel and I’m doing this, but we’re totally different people and I’m excited to like, bring me.”

The Little Mermaid production will play in Miami through August 4.

In addition to voicing Ariel in the animated film, Jodi made a brief cameo in the 2023 live-action version's marketplace scene.

