Daughter who murdered parents and hid bodies in home jailed for life
An “intelligent manipulator” who murdered her parents then lived alongside their bodies for four years while spending their money has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 36 years. Virginia McCullough poisoned her father John McCullough, 70, with prescription medication that she crushed and put into his alcoholic drinks in June 2019. A day later she also beat her 71-year-old mother Lois McCullough with a hammer and fatally stabbed her.