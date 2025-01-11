Daughter who murdered parents and hid bodies in home jailed for life

PA Media: Video

An “intelligent manipulator” who murdered her parents then lived alongside their bodies for four years while spending their money has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 36 years. Virginia McCullough poisoned her father John McCullough, 70, with prescription medication that she crushed and put into his alcoholic drinks in June 2019. A day later she also beat her 71-year-old mother Lois McCullough with a hammer and fatally stabbed her.

