Daughter who murdered parents then lived with bodies for years is jailed

Virginia McCullough, 36, has been jailed at Chelmsford Crown Court for life with a minimum term of 36 years (PA Media)

A woman who murdered her parents and then lived alongside their bodies for four years while lying about their whereabouts has been jailed.

Virginia McCullough, 36, poisoned her father John McCullough, aged 70 at the time of his death, with prescription medication and fatally stabbed her 71-year-old mother Lois McCullough shortly afterwards.

The 36-year-old admitted to their murders between 17 and 20 June 2019 at an earlier hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Judge Mr Justice Johnson sentenced McCullough, of Pump Hill, Chelmsford, Essex, to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 36 years at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.

Richard Butcher, brother of Lois McCullough, said in a victim impact statement that his niece – the defendant – was “very dangerous” and that what had happened had “undermined my faith in humanity”.

Virginia McCullough, 36, had concealed her parents’ bodies within a home in Pump Hill and continued to live at the address (PA Media)

Prosecutor Lisa Wilding KC told the sentencing hearing McCullough poisoned her father, who had worked as a university lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University, by putting crushed prescription medication into his alcoholic drinks and that his body was later found in a “homemade mausoleum” in his bedroom.

The following day, on 18 June 2019, McCullough “beat her mother with a hammer and stabbed her multiple times in the chest with a kitchen knife bought for the purpose”.

The defendant concealed her parents’ bodies within the home in Pump Hill and continued to live at the address.

The barrister told the court McCullough built a “makeshift tomb” for her father in a ground floor room of the family home, which had been his bedroom and study. The “rectangular tomb” was composed with masonry blocks stacked together and was covered with multiple blankets and a number of pictures and paintings over the top, Ms Wilding said.

McCullough concealed the body of her mother, wrapped in a sleeping bag, within a wardrobe in her mother’s bedroom on the top floor of the property, the barrister said.

McCullough’s actions were uncovered after her parents’ GPs raised concerns over missed appointments and police forced their way into the home on 15 September 2023.

She had told persistent lies about their whereabouts, frequently telling doctors and relatives her parents were unwell, on holiday or away on lengthy trips.

She gave a detailed account, to officers in custody after her arrest, of how she had killed her parents.

The defendant, who has shoulder-length dyed blonde hair and wore a purple dress, wept in the secure dock of the court as this account was read to the court by the prosecutor on Friday. A custody officer brought McCullough a box of tissues and she wiped tears from her eyes.

Police found human remains at an address in Pump Hill, Chelmsford (PA Wire)

Christine Agnew KC, mitigating for McCullough, told the sentencing hearing that the defendant had accepted that she “needs to be punished”.

Ms Wilding said McCullough “had been thinking about killing her parents since March 2019 and had been planning for it”.

She added that McCullough has not been employed for many years.

The prosecutor said the defendant engaged in online gambling and spent £21,193 in transactions related to gambling between 1 June 2018 and 14 September 2023.

Ms Wilding said that McCullough “made arrangements to ensure that she continued to enjoy the benefit of the pensions that continued to be paid in their names” after the deaths of her parents.

The prosecutor said McCullough benefited from £59,664.01 from the state pension and £76,334.58 from Mr McCullough’s Teacher’s Pension between 18 June 2019 and 15 September 2023.

Ms Wilding said money appeared to have been “frittered away”, with the investigation not revealing any expenditure on expensive, luxury or extravagant items.

