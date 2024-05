On April 28, Margaret 'Margie' Kafka, owner of Polock Johnny's, the Baltimore sausage favorite, died at the age of 69. Margie wore many hats - quite literally so. It seems like in every photo you find, she's wearing a different one. "Even on the logo for Polock Johnny's right now, it's her face in the middle, with one of her hats on. Her closet is full of hats," said Maria Moore, Kafka's daughter.