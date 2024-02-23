Daughter sees Facebook lottery post and tells mom to check her ticket. It was a winner

A daughter thought of her mom when she saw a Facebook post announcing a Hy-Vee gas station in Maryville, Missouri, had sold a winning Powerball ticket.

“She knew that I had stopped there for gas the night before,” the winner told Missouri lottery officials.

The winner checked her ticket while her daughter read off the numbers — and realized she matched four of five white balls, plus the Powerball, according to officials. She was one number shy of the full lineup of winning numbers: 1, 2, 27, 30 and 67, with a Powerball number of 9.

“I checked my numbers, and that was it!” she told Missouri lottery officials.

Her daughter “was like, ‘Do you know what this means?’” the winner told lottery officials.

It meant the Missouri woman won a $50,000 prize.

The woman plans to use the money to purchase solar panels for the roof of her home, officials said.

Maryville is about 100 miles north of Kansas City, Missouri.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

$1 million Powerball ticket was forgotten for months in woman’s wallet — until now

Beginner’s luck led first-time lottery player to huge win. ‘Didn’t think it was real’

Unlucky in love, lucky in the lottery: Man wins $1 million in Illinois after breakup