Daughter Speaks Out After Stolen U-Haul Containing Dad’s Ashes Found: 'I Couldn't Be Happier'

Megan Plunkett had rented the U-Haul for an upcoming move to California to attend grad school

A woman can officially breathe a sigh of relief after a U-Haul containing her father's ashes, which she feared she'd never see again, was found.

Seattle resident Megan Plunkett was understandably distraught when she realized that the U-Haul she intended to use for an upcoming move to California had been stolen on Tuesday, July 16, according to local NBC affiliate KING-TV. Among the items inside was an urn containing the ashes of her father, who died in March from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Luckily, the U-Haul was found 24 hours later — and even more fortunately, the ashes were still there.

On Wednesday, July 17, the Tacoma Police Department announced via Facebook post that the stolen U-Haul had been located with the help of a local resident.

Related: Missing Pet Python Found 'Frozen' Inside U-Haul Truck Recovers and Reunites with its Owner

“A concerned member of our community helped us recover this box truck, reported stolen out of King County," police said. "The renter of the vehicle was able to recover the urn containing the remains of a family member, thought to be permanently lost. Thank you to those who look out for others."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Tacoma Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for additional comment.

Related: Man Lost Urn with Wife’s Ashes and Feared It Was Gone Forever. Then It Mysteriously Turned Up in Unlikely Place

In an interview with KING-TV, Plunkett expressed her excitement about the turn of events.

“I got a call saying that the Tacoma police had found the truck…literally best case scenario,” she said. “I couldn’t be happier.”

Per affiliate WNWO, the U-Haul was recovered about a quarter mile from a local residential with all of Plunkett’s belongings inside, although the truck had been rummaged through.

Related: Family's Stolen Moving Van Found in Georgia — But Son's Ashes Are Nowhere to Be Found

Plunkett said that she's moving to California to attend graduate school, which is something her father encouraged her to do before his death.

Now that her father’s ashes have been found, Plunkett told KING-TV that their family will spread his ashes in California, a place that he loved.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.