Daughter surrenders after mother found dead in the NC mountains, sheriff says

A woman surrendered to police crisis negotiators after her mother was found dead in the North Carolina mountains, Buncombe County sheriff’s investigators said Friday.

Deputies found 63-year-old Lori Pallinger dead in her home Thursday on Clarks Crossing Way, off N.C. 9 in the Black Mountain-Broad River area, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The officers were responding to a wellness check request at Pallinger and her daughter’s home, sheriff’s spokesperson Christina Esmay said.

Late Thursday, Asheville police officers found Pallinger’s daughter, 39-year-old Danya Kathryn Dewey, in her car at the intersection of Vivian and Dortch avenues, WLOS reported.

The Asheville Police Department crisis negotiation team helped coax Dewey from the car without incident, after she refused to leave the vehicle at first, sheriff’s investigators said.

Deputies charged Dewey with first-degree murder. She was jailed without bond pending a first court appearance on Monday, jail records show.

Investigators aren’t saying how they believe Pallinger died or disclosing the evidence that led to her daughter’s arrest.

Sheriff Quentin Miller thanked his homicide response team and the Asheville Police crisis negotiators for apprehending Dewey.

This is a developing story that will be updated.