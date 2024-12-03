My daughter is trans. Supreme Court must protect health care for kids like her. | Opinion

On a recent walk through a mall with my wife, I noticed a young mother sitting on a bench with her infant. Taking in the world around them, the child looked so warm, secure and comfortable resting on their mother. My wife and I looked at each other and smiled, with me saying to her, “Remember when?”

As the parents of three girls, now adults, this tender parenting moment was very relatable. To me, being a dad, being a parent, is the best and hardest job in the world. It's one characterized by unconditional love, the need to protect, the drive to care and support and sharing life experiences to ensure that my children – and the families they may start − can thrive.

My daughters are amazing − each talented, creative, excelling and loved. One of them happens to be transgender, and that is the least interesting thing about her. She is a busy college student who enjoys spending time with her friends, learning and exploring and living her life to the fullest.

Yet, the divisiveness and legal and cultural battles surrounding transgender rights threaten to fragment our nation.

Supreme Court to hear transgender health care case

Activists for transgender rights gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in 2023.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a pivotal case involving transgender health care, U.S. v. Skrmetti. The case centers on Tennessee's ban on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender youth, which cisgender youth are able to obtain.

At its core, this case is about the ability of the government and politicians to interfere and make health care decisions for what otherwise should be a private matter between doctors, their patients and parents or caregivers.

My family is likely similar to yours. We live in a suburb of Philadelphia, where our weekends, when the kids were growing up, often revolved around their activities, including intramural soccer, competitive cheerleading and acting in community theater or school plays.

When our kids come home, they enjoy spending quality family time playing cards at the kitchen table, binge-watching movies together and spoiling everyone’s favorite member of the family – our dog Scotch.

While my daughter's transgender identity is one aspect of who she is, it does not define her. Like other young adults, she should be focused on her education and future, not politicians using her identity as a political talking point or cultural wedge.

Just like the young mother in the mall, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being for each of my children; this parental instinct doesn’t end just because they’ve turned 18.

For my child who is transgender, this is an elevated concern and includes securing the health care she needs to thrive. For any parent, the thought of being unable to provide necessary medical care for their child is terrifying. Health care for people who are transgender is no different from any other essential medical care − it is lifesaving and critical for the well-being of those who need it no matter their age.

The recent election cycle has placed a harsh spotlight on transgender individuals, who make up about 1% of our population. Transgender Americans have been unfairly targeted and blamed for broader societal issues, a tactic reminiscent of historical discrimination.

As a Jewish American and a student of history, I am acutely aware of the dangers of dehumanizing a minority group to score political points.

The parallels to the 1930s, when Jewish people were similarly targeted, are alarming.

Tennessee law discriminates against transgender youth

The Skrmetti case involves discrimination through the targeting of transgender and nonbinary youth by preventing them from access to beneficial health care.

If affirmed, the outcome of this case will have far-reaching effects. The decision may even be used to discriminate against people with preexisting health conditions, immigrants, minorities and other ethnic groups.

The United States was built on the foundation of shared rights and liberties. When we begin to strip away the rights of a subset of our population, we risk losing the essence of what makes us united. My daughter, and others like her, should not have to fear traveling across state lines due to inconsistent and discriminatory laws, worry about which bathroom they can use or if they will receive care should they become ill or injured.

I urge the Supreme Court and the American public to consider the real-life implications of bans on health care for transgender people. They are not just legal issues; they are deeply personal and affect the lives of countless individuals and families.

As fellow Americans, we should all want to protect the rights and dignity of our neighbors and children, ensuring they have the freedom to live authentically and safely, and enabling them to access the lifesaving health care they need.

Brett Freeman is a resident of Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

