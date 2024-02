Cover Media

The Big Bang Theory actor and his now-wife posed in his mansion in Nashville, Tennessee for the latest issue of Architectural Digest. In the article, the journalist revealed that Morgan was Johnny's wife and they were parents to a daughter named Oona Evelena. "He is now married to Morgan Galecki, who was expecting a child at the time of the photo shoot; daughter Oona Evelena was born soon after," the article reads. Johnny, 48, did not reveal when he tied the knot with Morgan or comment on her pregnancy...