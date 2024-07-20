Dave Bautista Tries To Sneak His Signature WWE Move “Into Every Film”

He may not be fighting in the ring anymore, but Dave Bautista still has some moves in his back pocket.

The WWE alum confirmed that he snuck his signature Bautista Bomb into a fight scene in his new action comedy sequel My Spy: The Eternal City, which is now available to stream on Prime Video.

“I just wanted to put it in,” Bautista told ComicBook.com. “We were working on that fight scene and I was like, ‘Oh man this would be fun.’ And now, it’s kind of become my obsession. I’m trying to squeeze it into every film just because. It’s one of those Easter eggs. I think if I can get it into every film, I will. It’s just a nod to my career. A nod to the fans.”

He signed to WWE in 2000 as Batista, winning two WWE Championships before retiring in 2019 following WrestleMania 35.

Bautista has since focused on his acting career, starring in Blade Runner 2049 (2017), Army of the Dead (2021), Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) and Knock at the Cabin (2023), as well as the Guardians of the Galaxy and Dune franchises.

Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman in ‘My Spy The Eternal City’ (2024).

In The Eternal City, Bautista reunites with his My Spy (2020) co-star Chloe Coleman as veteran CIA agent JJ and his protege and new stepdaughter Stephanie. While chaperoning her class trip to Italy, the duo must take down a nuclear terrorist plot.

Directed by Pete Segal, My Spy: The Eternal City also stars Anna Faris, Kristen Schaal, Ken Jeong, Craig Robinson and Flula Borg.

