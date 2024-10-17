Dave Bautista Video Takes On Donald Trump’s Tough Guy Persona: “He’s A Weak, Tubby Toddler”

Dave Bautista, the WWE star and actor who endorsed Kamala Harris last month, appeared in a Jimmy Kimmel Live video that took on a central tenet Donald Trump’s campaign — that he’s a tough guy.

Kimmel introduced the video on Wednesday’s show by noting Trump’s wide lead over Harris with men. “But is he the strong, alpha man these men believe him to be? Not according to one of the toughest guys I know he isn’t.”

He then went to Bautista’s video, shot at a boxing gym, in which he said, “A lot of men seem to think that Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy. He’s not. I mean, look at him. He wears more makeup than Dolly Parton.”

The video then featured a shot of Trump cowering during a photo shoot when a bald eagle spread its wings and tried to fly off. “The guy is afraid of birds,” Bautista said.

The video then skewered Trump for getting a draft deferment during the Vietnam War because of bone spurs. Other shots showed Trump struggling to hold an umbrella, and taking two hands to drink a glass of water.

“He’s got jugs, big ones, like Dolly Parton, and cheats at golf and creeps around beauty pageant dressing rooms,” he said. “You know that little dance he does? It feels like he’s jacking off a pair of giraffes.”

“Mostly, he’s terrified that real, red-blooded American men will find out that he’s a weak, tubby toddler.”

The video then featured a clip where Trump says, “Mommy, take me home. Mommy I want to go home.” (Trump has used the phrase to mock protesters at his rallies).

Bautista said, “What’s wrong, tough guy? Did you some grab you by the P—-?” The word was bleeped.

Bautista’s video also seemed set up to try to bait Trump, who has attacked Kimmel. When the late-night host emceed the Academy Awards, Trump blasted him on Truth Social. Kimmel, in turn, read Trump’s social media post during the ceremony, saying, “Isn’t it past your jail time?”

Trump blasted Kimmel again earlier this month, writing on Truth Social, “All of this on top of really bad ratings for Jimmy, just like failing Bill Maher and the two clowns on CBS and NBC! NO TALENT EQUALS BAD RATINGS!!!”

