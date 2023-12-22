Dave & Buster’s mega sports bar arcade near Fort Worth to get $1.2M renovation in 2024

The mega-sports-bar, restaurant and arcade Dave & Buster’s is set to renovate its Euless location in 2024, nearly ten years after its opening.

An estimated $1.2 million will be used for interior renovation of the existing building with minor facade work. The renovation project is expected to start in February and will be completed by June, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.

The Euless location became the second Tarrant County location when it opened back in May of 2015. The first was in the Arlington Highlands complex. The Dallas-based chain opened the 40,600-square-foot restaurant in Glade Parks.

⚡ More trending stories:

→5 things to know about 'The Iron Claw' movie.

→What to know about Fort Worth garbage collection during the holidays.

→ In Texas, these pests and bugs come out in winter.

“If you’ve never been inside a Dave & Buster’s, think of it as something beyond sports bar and approaching sports theme park. Or maybe sports carnival. There’s even a midway,” the Star-Telegram wrote about the opening.

The restaurant has 38 TVs for sports fans, with most screens sized at 80 inches, one 70 and three 191-inch screens.

“We want to make it a place that, as you walk in, you can make a decision,” general manager Jeff Cleary told the Star-Telegram at the time. “You separate your experience. You go to the left, you can eat in the dining room. You want sports, here we are [on the right].”

Philly steak burger at Dave & Buster’s

The Million Dollar Midway boasts more than 170 games, including state-of-the-art video games and carnival classics like skee-ball.

Then there’s a dining room and private event spaces that can hold between 10 to 1,000 people. Menu items include wings, fish and chips, pretzel dogs, burgers and chocolate cake.

Dave & Buster’s Euless is at 2525 Rio Grande Blvd. Hours: 10 a.m.-midnight Mon-Thu, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fri-Sat. Happy hour is Mon-Fri 4-7 p.m. For more information, call 817-786-1600. Visit www.daveandbusters.com or Dave & Buster’s Euless on Facebook.