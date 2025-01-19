Dave Chappelle Revives ‘Chappelle’s Show’s Silky Johnson and Ashy Larry in ‘SNL’ ‘Pop the Balloon’ Sketch

Dave Chappelle brought back his infamous “Chappelle’s Show” character, Silky Johnson, the notorious player hater, while reenacting the viral YouTube speed dating show “Pop the Balloon.”

In the sketch hosted by ‘SNL’ cast member Ego Nwodim, portraying real-life host Arlette Amuli, several women holding red balloons were introduced to a series of eligible bachelors. Silky was one of the men presented to the women. Fans of Chappelle will likely recall that Silky won Player Hater of the Year in 2002 on “Chappelle’s Show” at the Player Hater’s Ball. He accepted his award by declaring, “I hate you. I hate you. I don’t even know you, and I hate your guts. I hope all the bad things in life happen to you and nobody else but you.”

Donnell Rawlings also appears in the sketch as Ashy Larry. He was doused in baby powder, proudly highlighting his chronically dry skin. He was quickly met with a slew of popped balloons. Rawlings portrayed Ashy Larry on the sketch comedy series on Comedy Central, which ran from 2003-2006, making Chappelle a household name.

Created by Amuli and Bolia Matundu, “Pop the Balloon” has grown infamous for its format, where single contestants are presented to a line of potential partners, each holding a red balloon. If the participants have no interest in partnering with the eligible single, they quickly pop their balloon and later reveal why they aren’t interested in pursuing anything further.

Chappelle is hosting the first episode of the new year. It is his fourth time hosting the beloved sketch comedy show. Grammy-award nominated rapper GloRilla is making her ‘SNL” debut as the musical guest.

Watch the sketch below:

